Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.42 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

