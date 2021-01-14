Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

