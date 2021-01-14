Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,671,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.71.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.