Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

