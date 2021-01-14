Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,013 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. BidaskClub raised The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,099 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

