Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 613 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $618.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

