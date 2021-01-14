Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

