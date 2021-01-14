Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 9,711,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

