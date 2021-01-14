RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $182.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $189.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 827.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

