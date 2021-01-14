RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $38.84. 185,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 115,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $349.56 million, a PE ratio of -121.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

