RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.97.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

