Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Realogy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.93. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realogy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Realogy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Realogy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 130,218 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

