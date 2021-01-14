Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RCRT opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.04.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 244.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,332.30%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

