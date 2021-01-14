RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Gap Down to $8.71

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $7.95. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 83,878 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. BidaskClub cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The firm has a market cap of $282.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,676 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

