Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.48. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

