Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,583 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,847,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

