Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 3,740 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

