Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

