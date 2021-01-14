Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $511.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

