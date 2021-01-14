Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.55 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,457,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,023,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,358 shares of company stock worth $22,765,095. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

