Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.