Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

