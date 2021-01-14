Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.93 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

