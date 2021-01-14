Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

Cigna stock opened at $223.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $227.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

