Reef (REEF) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Reef has a total market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

