reflect.finance Price Up 75% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $613,793.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 75% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00228439 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,081.44 or 0.84020894 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

