Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $584.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. Truist lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $521.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,176. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

