RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Berenberg Bank

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

REL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,952.10 ($25.50).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,802 ($23.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,799.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,746.84. RELX PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The company has a market cap of £34.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

