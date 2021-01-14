Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Price Target Increased to $5.25 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Remark alerts:

MARK opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.29.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Remark by 421,000.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 758.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.