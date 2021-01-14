Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Sells £300,000 in Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($391,951.92).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

LON RMS opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Thursday. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £53.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.18.

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Company Profile

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

