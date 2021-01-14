Render Token Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Render Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $4,225.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

