Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

RTOKY opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.90. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

