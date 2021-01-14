Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these positives, shares of Republic Services have gained over the past year. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

