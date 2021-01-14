Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.67). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 3,886 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $268,056.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,903 shares of company stock valued at $49,418,985 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

