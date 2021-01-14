Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Trading 17.6% Higher

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) traded up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. 69,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 76,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

