Reviewing CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CBRE Group and Santa Fe Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group currently has a consensus target price of $52.80, indicating a potential downside of 14.96%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Risk and Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Santa Fe Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.87 $1.28 billion $3.71 16.74 Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 0.85 -$2.97 million N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67% Santa Fe Financial -6.87% -3.07% -6.09%

Summary

CBRE Group beats Santa Fe Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand; and brokerage services for industrial projects, as well as investment property sales services to its existing appraisal services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

