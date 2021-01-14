Reviewing Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gritstone Oncology and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 315.94%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Organovo.

Volatility & Risk

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78% Organovo N/A -54.41% -49.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 49.98 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -2.05 Organovo $2.20 million 39.96 -$18.71 million N/A N/A

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone Oncology.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Organovo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/2 clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat end-stage liver, life-threatening, and orphan diseases; and NovoTissues liver product using cells from a liver donor and cells from an umbilical cord donor. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

