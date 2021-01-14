Reviewing Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) & Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Tankers has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers 23.10% 24.00% 11.61% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teekay Tankers and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 1 1 2 0 2.25 Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.69%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $920.97 million 0.44 $41.36 million $1.91 6.25 Flex LNG $119.97 million 4.56 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Flex LNG on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and leased 55 double-hull oil tankers, 2 ship-to-ship support vessels, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

