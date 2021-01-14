Reviewing VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hyliion
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|VectoIQ Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Hyliion presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.18%. Given Hyliion’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyliion is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hyliion
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.32 million
|N/A
|N/A
|VectoIQ Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.73 million
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hyliion
|N/A
|6.94%
|0.13%
|VectoIQ Acquisition
|N/A
|35.91%
|0.75%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
34.3% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Hyliion has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectoIQ Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
VectoIQ Acquisition beats Hyliion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.
VectoIQ Acquisition Company Profile
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
