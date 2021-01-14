Reviewing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $3.63 billion 15.16 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -161.32 SciPlay $465.80 million 4.40 $32.40 million $1.53 10.59

SciPlay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Workday and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 2 10 17 1 2.57 SciPlay 0 4 6 0 2.60

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $241.46, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than SciPlay.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90% SciPlay 3.39% 7.10% 5.16%

Summary

Workday beats SciPlay on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as Skills cloud, a machine-learning-powered universal skills language to help source, utilize, develop, and retain talent. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution for finance, human resource, and sales planning; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

