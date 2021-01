RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW) Shares Up 3.7%

RewardStream Solutions Inc (CVE:REW)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

RewardStream Solutions Company Profile (CVE:REW)

RewardStream Solutions Inc specializes in the execution of referral marketing programs that enables brands to acquire, engage, and retain their customers and sales channels in Canada. It provides software as a service marketing technology that powers loyalty marketing programs, referral programs, and source code licensing programs.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RewardStream Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RewardStream Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.