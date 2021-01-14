Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $50.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RXN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NYSE:RXN opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

