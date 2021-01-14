Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNMBY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall stock remained flat at $$21.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

