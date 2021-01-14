RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,186 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $70,665.48.

Shares of RFM opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the period.

