RNC Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 741.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $302.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average is $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

