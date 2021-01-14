RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $52.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

