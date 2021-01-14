Robert J. Traube Sells 8,012 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $114,251.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,749.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Zuora by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Zuora by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zuora by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zuora by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

