Robert W. Baird Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $76.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.