Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 10.74% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

