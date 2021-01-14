ROOBEE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $218,467.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $218,467.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00251209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The Reddit community for ROOBEE is https://reddit.com/